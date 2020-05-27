World News | Virtual Summit on Startups to Boost India-US Growth to Be Held

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 27 (PTI) Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a top India-centric business advocacy group here on Wednesday announced to host a virtual summit to brainstorm how startups can fuel the future of growth and opportunity between India and the United States.

The agenda for annual west coast summit by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) focuses on the key pillars defining the US-India economic convergence, specifically how startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship will define the next phase of growth for the bilateral relations, and highlight the unique relationship between Silicon Valley and India, a media statement said.

To be held virtually, in the context of coronavirus pandemic, the power packed summit among others would be addressed by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu among others.

“The west coast summit is an opportunity to bring together the like-minded individuals who see startups as the future of growth and opportunity in the US-India corridor,” said Mukesh Aghi, USISPF president and CEO.

He said it is a well known fact that India tops among the list of immigrant founders who have started billion dollar companies in the United States.

“Many of these are startups that were founded in India and have moved to the United States, successfully handled market transitions and as an end result, created thousands of well paying jobs in both countries,” he said.

The virtual summit will also be addressed by Keith Krach, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, and founders of various startups, including Uniphore, FreshWorks, Mindtickle and CherryCloud (CISCO).

