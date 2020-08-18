Salt Lake City, Aug 17 (AP) Hispanics and other people of color in Utah were disproportionately hit by workplace COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday.

From March to early June, 12% of the state's coronavirus cases were tied to workplace outbreaks, mostly in manufacturing, construction and wholesale trade. The report found that 73% of the cases in these outbreaks affected Hispanic or other people of color, even though they only make up 24% of the workers in those industries.

The report noted that minority workers typically have less flexible work schedules and fewer telework opportunities compared to white employees. That lack of flexibility along with unpaid sick leave policies may prevent workers from staying home when they're ill, resulting in more workplace exposures and increased virus spread.

These racial disparities in work-related outbreaks in Utah are similar to those seen in meat processing facility outbreaks in other states throughout the U.S., according to the report. (AP)

