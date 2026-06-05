World News | Visit of Delegation from US for Discussions on Bilateral Trade Agreement Between India and United States from June 1-4 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): India and the United States issued a joint statement on 7th February 2026, agreeing on a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by the Chief Negotiator, visited India from 1-4 June 2026 to advance discussions on the Trade Agreement.

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During the visit, the teams held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues covering Trade in Goods, Non-Tariff Measures, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Economic Security Alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties.

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Meanwhile, Ambassador Sergio Gor held discussions with Anand Mahindra on investments by the Mahindra Group in the United States.

He underlined that the talks featured areas such as generating jobs and building resilient supply chains.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed visiting with @anandmahindra, the chairman of @MahindraRise, learning about their investments in the United States that are strengthening American manufacturing, generating jobs, and building resilient supply chains."

Earlier in Mumbai, Gor said that the partnership between India and the United States is "the most consequential global partnership of the century" and noted that what the two nations accomplish together will shape the future.

The US Ambassador said that in addition to government-to-government engagement, the US private sector has made significant commitments in India.

"That is the win-win situation that we identify. Amazon plans to invest US$ 35 billion into India by 2030 to advance AI-driven digitalisation. Microsoft has announced a US$17.5 billion investment. Google announced a US$15 billion AI hub in India," he said.

"Just last week we officially signed the Critical Minerals Framework with India. It is a massive milestone which will help ensure the foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are available within trusted networks. Together, we will take efforts to protect supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce collective vulnerability to single-source monopolies," he added. (ANI)

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