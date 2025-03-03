England [UK], March 3 (ANI): After meeting UK PM Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) met Britain's King Charles III at Sandringham House.

In a post on X, The Royal Family shared the picture and wrote, "This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, at Sandringham House."

Sandringham House is a private residence located in Norfolk, England, and is traditionally used by the British royal family.

On Sunday, Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 10 Downing Street on Saturday (local time), assuring him of the UK's continued support, Al Jazeera reported.

The meeting came a day after Zelenskyy's tense exchange with former US President Donald Trump at the White House and cut short a visit to Washington, world leaders offered a strong show of support to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and promised to do more to help his nation.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelenskyy. "And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom."

"We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take."

Zelenskyy responded that he had seen the hundreds of supporters gathered outside Downing Street and that "I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such big support from the very beginning of this war."

"I'm very happy that the King accepted my meeting tomorrow, and we are very happy in Ukraine that we have such a strategic partner," he added. "We count on your support."

Notably, the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a £2.26 billion (USD 2.84 billion) loan agreement on Saturday to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy shared a post on X thanking Starmer for his unwavering support during their meeting in London, calling it a "meaningful and warm" discussion.

The two leaders spoke about the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, coordination with international partners, and efforts to achieve a just peace with strong security guarantees.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A meaningful and warm meeting with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. During our talks, we discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and all of Europe, coordination with partners, concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's position, and ending the war with a just peace, along with robust security guarantees." (ANI)

