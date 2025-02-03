New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Chairman of the State Duma of Russia's Federal Assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House on Monday. The two leaders underlined the significance of enhancing parliamentary ties which provide a solid foundation for the overall "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations."

Dhankhar and Volodin held discussions on various facets of multi-dimensional bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended a warm welcome to the Russian parliamentary delegation led by Vyacheslav Volodin to witness the proceedings of the Lower House. The delegation is in India as part of a significant visit aimed at strengthening India-Russia relations.

While welcoming the Russian delegation in Lok Sabha, Birla said, "I am very pleased to inform all of you that in our distinguished box of honour, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, is present. Under the leadership of Volodin, the Russian Parliamentary Delegation is present. On behalf of myself and on behalf of the House, I extend a warm welcome to the distinguished delegation."

Birla stated that Volodin and his delegation's visit showcases the depth of India-Russia ties and added that the visit will further strengthen the partnership between two nations.

Highlighting the importance of the visit, he said, "The visit of Volodin and his esteemed delegation is a symbol of the depth of India-Russia relations. This visit will further strengthen the partnership between the two countries. India and Russia have long-standing and deep-rooted relations, and their strategic partnership and bilateral ties will become even more robust."

He further wished the delegation a "successful" and "fruitful" stay in India. "We wish them a successful and fruitful stay in India. Through them, we convey our greetings and best wishes to the Russian Parliament and the people of Russia," he said.

Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in India for an official visit on Monday morning. Sharing pictures of his arrival on X, the Russian Embassy in India wrote, "Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official visit to #India. In #NewDelhi, issues of #RussiaIndia cooperation in economic, cultural, educational & technological spheres, as well as the development of interparliamentary dialogue will be discussed." (ANI)

