Bangkok, Apr 8 (AP) Shares are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, following gains in Europe and Asia overnight.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent at the start of trading, after inching to a new record high a day earlier thanks to gains by some Big Tech stocks.

Utilities and health care stocks led the index early Thursday, but the index's rise was held back by big drops in energy and banking stocks.

Markets have been steadying in recent days as investors become cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Bond yields slipped. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)