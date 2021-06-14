US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Biden/Twitter)

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The US President took part in an Inspection of the Guard of Honor and then joined the queen and first lady to watch a military march.

Afterwards, the three went into the queen's apartment for tea, The Hill noted.

Speaking on the tarmac of London Heathrow airport to reporters after his visit, Biden said the queen "was very gracious."

He told reporters that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother shortly after the two met at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

"I do not think she'd be insulted but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of the look of her and just the generosity," he said.

Biden said Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know more about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin in a bilateral summit in Switzerland after attending a NATO summit in Brussels.

"I said, this is..., we could fit the White House in the courtyard," Biden told reporters, referring to Windsor Castle.

He confirmed to reporters that he had invited her to the White House.

Biden has concluded the first leg of his first foreign visit. He participated in the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall county of South England.

He now heads next to Brussels to participate in Monday's NATO summit. (ANI)

