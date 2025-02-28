New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): In the recent round of meetings for strengthening India-EU Cooperation, Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Annpurna Devi met European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness & Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.

A statement from the ministry said, "The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, met with Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, today at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was part of the high-level visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanied by the College of Commissioners, comprising 26 Ministers, during their visit to India from 27th to 28th February 2025."

The statement added, "During their discussions, Union Minister Annpurna Devi and Commissioner Hadja Lahbib explored avenues to strengthen India-EU collaboration in the areas of women's empowerment and child welfare. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering inclusive policies that enhance the well-being of women and children, particularly those from vulnerable and marginalized communities. Annpurna Devi highlighted key initiatives of the Government of India, including Mission Shakti, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and various other schemes & programs aimed at financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and increasing women's participation in decision-making and leadership roles. She emphasized India's unwavering commitment to building a safe and inclusive society where women and children can thrive."

"Hadja Lahbib commended India's progress in women's empowerment and reiterated the European Union's commitment to strengthening partnerships in this domain. She underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges related to women's empowerment and crisis response," the statement said.

The statement concluded, "The meeting marked a significant step towards reinforcing India-EU ties in promoting policies for women empowerment and collaborative efforts for the welfare of women and children. Union Minister Annpurna Devi also emphasized that India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is advancing with the vision of Women-Led Development to realize the goal of Viksit Bharat." (ANI)

