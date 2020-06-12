World News | We Demand Sindh as Separate, Sovereign State: Altaf Hussain

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Founder leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has demanded Sindh as a separate, independent and sovereign state.

He was addressing the public on the 42nd foundation day of All Pakistan Muttahida Quami Movement. His address was televised live through social media across the world, including Pakistan.

Also Read | MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

He referred in detail about extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations, injustices and state brutalities against Mohajirs, Sindhis and Baloch and others.

Hussain said that the people of Sindh have demanded to the Secretary-General of the United Nations that they want a peaceful separation of Sindh from Pakistan. He further said that Sindh province has been occupied by the "Punjabi Army".

Also Read | Noida Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 95 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

"We want to get rid of Punjabi Army, we want Sindh as an independent and sovereign state in the map of the world. We want Sindhudesh, We want justice," said Hussain in his address.

Hussain added that time has come to develop a strong bond between Sindhis and Urdu speaking Sindhis (Mohajirs) for a joint peaceful struggle for the liberation of Sindh. He called Sindhis and Mohajirs, especially the youth to come forward for the liberation of Sindh and organise joint peaceful rallies and demonstrations for the independence of Sindh.

"We are facing injustice and victimisation by the state which treats us as second-class citizens because they do not consider or recognise us as Pakistani," said the MQM leader.

He said that if the Pakistan Army and other state institutions did not consider Mohajirs as Pakistanis, therefore, "we announce that we do not want to live with Pakistan and we want our due rights, honour and dignity."

Hussain said that the Constitution of 'Sindhudesh' would be a constitution of a welfare state. Religion would be a personal matter of citizen. Nobody would be allowed to victimise or subjugate to anybody on the basis of religion, and women would have equal rights in all walks of life, he added.

The MQM leader said that if the people of Sindh, especially youth consider him as their leader, they should obey him. "Both Sindhis and Mohajirs are the sons of Sindh. Time is passing quickly. Strive in practically but do not let the sanctity of Sindh be sacrificed, no matter how many lives are lost," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)