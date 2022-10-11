New York [China], October 11 (ANI): To achieve 'reunification', Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Western countries that it will take to "most forceful steps" to repulse interference by external groups in Taiwan.

Representing the communist government at the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a warning at the outset, before trying to make a case for China's role in the international community, reported JustEarth news.

Emphasizing on Taiwan, he said that China will continue to endeavour to achieve "peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts".

To realize this goal, we must "combat 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to repulse interference by external groups," JustEarth news quoted Wang as saying.

Laying down, China's policy on Taiwan, he said, "Only by resolutely forestalling in accordance with the law separatist activities can we forge a true foundation for peaceful reunification. Only when China is completely reunified can there be enduring peace across the Taiwan Strait."

Further, he warned that any scheme to interfere in China's internal affairs is bound to meet strong opposition, and any move to obstruct China's cause of reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history, reported JustEarth news.

Notably, this comes ahead of the 20th party Congress that is scheduled to anoint Xi Jinping for the third time.

"Peace is crucial for our future and it underpins the common security of all countries. Turbulence and war can only open Pandora's box, and he who instigates a proxy war can easily burn his own hands. Pursuing one's own absolute security can only undermine global strategic stability. We should remain committed to addressing differences through peaceful means and resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation," added Wang.

However, the tough stance of China at UNGA blew cold on the question of Ukraine, Afghanistan and Palestine.

On Ukraine, he said, "China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. We call on all parties concerned to keep the crisis from spilling over and protect developing countries' legitimate rights and interests."

Referring to Palestine, he said "justice is already late in coming, but it must not be absent", adding that the "two-state solution is crucial for upholding fairness and justice" and that China will continue to "support the Palestinian people in pursuing their just cause of restoring legitimate national rights."

Touching upon the Afghanistan question, Wang said, "Afghanistan is in a critical transition from chaos to order. The right way forward is to put in place an inclusive political framework and adopt moderate policies. The goal should be to resume economic growth and improve people's lives."

China also proposed to quickly resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, saying "it is important to address its root cause" and "follow the dual-track approach and take phased and synchronized steps". (ANI)

