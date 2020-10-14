San Francisco, Oct 14 (AP) Wells Fargo says it earned $2 billion in the third quarter, less than half of what it made in the same period last year but a significant improvement from this year's second quarter, when it posted a loss.

The San Francisco bank said Wednesday that it earned 42 cents per share, less than the 44 cents Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Also Read | Israel, Lebanon Begin UN-Mediated Talks at Naqura To Resolve Maritime Border Dispute.

Wells reported revenue of $18.86 billion in the quarter, also down from last year's third quarter when it took in $22 billion. Wall Street analysts had projected the bank would post $18 billion in revenue.

Wells Fargo said its net interest income was $9.4 billion, down $2.3 billion from last year's period. Noninterest income of was $9.5 billion, down $891 million from 2019. (AP)

Also Read | Kanye West Claims He Is Ahead of Donald Trump, Joe Biden in Kentucky Using Fake Polling Data of US Presidential Elections 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)