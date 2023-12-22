Washington, DC [US], December 22 (ANI): The White House announced on Thursday that it is formulating a fresh proposal to Russia aimed at securing the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich and another American currently jailed, the Voice of America (VOA) reported.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, "We're working hard to see what we can do to get another proposal that might be more successful." This comes after the Kremlin rejected a previous proposal.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter, has been held on espionage charges since March, vehemently denied by him, his employer, and the US government. His imprisonment highlights Moscow's long-standing crackdown on press freedom, as reported by the VOA, citing experts.

The other American arrested is Paul Whelan, a former US Marine arrested in Moscow in 2018, currently serving a 16-year sentence on spying charges, which he and the US government refute.

Paul Beckett, an assistant editor at the WSJ leading the campaign for Gershkovich's release, expressed hope, saying, "We're always heartened to see signs that the government is working on Evan and Paul's release. We hope very much that those efforts will bear fruit soon."

The White House's announcement followed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assertion that Washington is "very actively working" on securing the release of both Gershkovich and Whelan. Blinken emphasised a relentless pursuit of finding the right approach to bring them home as soon as possible.

"With regard to Russia and Evan and Paul Whelan, all I can say is this: We are very actively working on it, and we will leave no stone unturned to see if we can't find the right way to get them home, and to get them home as soon as possible," Blinken said during a year-end news conference on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the State Department revealed that Russia rejected a "substantial" proposal for the freedom of Gershkovich and Whelan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to "reach an agreement" with Washington on their release. "We want to reach an agreement, and these agreements must be mutually acceptable and must suit both sides. We have contacts with our American partners in this regard, and there is an ongoing dialogue," Putin said in his first public remarks on Gershkovich.

The WSJ reported in September that Moscow sought the return of Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov, currently incarcerated in Germany, possibly in exchange for Gershkovich and Whelan.

President Joe Biden, in a statement regarding a prisoner exchange with Venezuela, underscored the administration's commitment to prioritising the release of detained Americans, including Gershkovich and Whelan.

"We also remain deeply focused on securing the release of the hostages in Gaza and wrongfully detained Americans around the world, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan," Biden said in a statement.

The Poynter Institute named Gershkovich its Media Person of the Year, recognising his dedication to journalism amidst dangers.

Gershkovich is set to remain in pre-trial detention until at least January 30 while awaiting trial, facing a potential 20-year prison term.

However, conspicuously absent from recent US leaders' statements on the matter was a mention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. The dual US-Russian national has been detained in Russia since October, facing charges of failing to register as a foreign agent and spreading false information about the Russian military.

Despite calls from Kurmasheva's family, employer, and press freedom groups urging the US State Department to declare her wrongfully detained, there has been no mention of her in recent statements.

The State Department, in response to inquiries about detained U.S. nationals, including those in Russia, stated that it "continuously reviews the circumstances" for indicators of wrongful detention.

Both Gershkovich and Whelan have been declared wrongfully detained, but Kurmasheva's case remains unaddressed. Her detention originated from a family emergency visit to Russia in May, with her passports confiscated when she attempted to leave in June, leading to her arrest in October.

The Russian Embassy in Washington has not responded to VOA's email requesting comment on the situation. (ANI)

