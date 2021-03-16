Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): The White House would welcome if former President Donald Trump make efforts in getting his supporters vaccinated against COVID-19, said Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday (local time).

Speaking at a press briefing, Psaki said: "If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the campaign, of the vaccine, certainly we'd support that."

She also noted that 81 per cent of Republicans have said that they would trust their own doctor or healthcare provider.

"Every other living former president, or most of them if not all of them, has participated in public campaigns... They did not need an engraved invitation to do so. He may decide he should do that. If so, great. But there are a lot of different ways to engage to reach out to ensure that people of a range of political support and backing know the vaccine is safe and effective," she added.

Earlier, US top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci warned that a new wave of COVID-19 infections could be on the way while urging Trump to tell his supporters to get vaccinated.

"It would be very helpful for the effort for that to happen. I'm very surprised by the number of Republicans who say they won't get vaccinated... I think it would make all the difference in the world" if Trump were to express support for vaccines, Fauci said.

More than 101 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the US so far, and in a national address last week, President Joe Biden pledged that all American adults would be eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1.

This comes after the US House of Representatives last week approved the Senate-passed version of the USD 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, also known as Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' (ANI)

