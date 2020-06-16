World News | WHO Chief to Address Graduating Chinese Students

Beijing, Jun 16 (AP) The head of the World Health Organization is scheduled to deliver a graduation address to business students at one of China's premier universities amid US accusations that he and the U.N. health agency gave in to undue influence from Beijing.

Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management announced that WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address students remotely on Sunday.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off | Amit Shah Arrives For Meeting With PM Modi on LAC Row, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Tedros earlier publicly praised the Chinese response as “very impressive, and beyond words.”

US President Donald Trump has vowed to suspend funding for the WHO after saying the agency had echoed China's claims that it was responding swiftly to the coronavirus even as information appears to show Beijing covered up or delayed passing on data about its outbreak.

Also Read | India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'.

The AP found significant delays by China in the early stages of the country's outbreak that compromised the WHO's understanding of how it was spreading, according to internal recordings of WHO meetings, documents and interviews.

The AP uncovered evidence that China sat on releasing the genome of the virus for more than a week after three government labs had fully decoded it. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)