World News | WHO Chief Visits Epicentre of Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo

Kinshasa [DR Congo], May 31 (ANI/WAM): Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Saturday visited Bunia in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where a severe Ebola outbreak has been declared.

WHO's Director General told reporters in Bunia, capital of Ituri province, that the international community was helping the DRC government cope with the outbreak, but "at the same time, community ownership is important".

Also Read | Turkiye Bus Accident: 8 Killed, 33 Injured After Tourist Bus Crashes Into Guardrail and Catches Fire.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that was the reason for his trip: "We are here to discuss with the community, to see how the response is running and if there are challenges to help."

He is expected to inaugurate a large Ebola treatment centre in Bunia in the form of a permanent building rather than simple tents.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: S*x Worker Demand Surges Ahead of NYC, NJ Matches As USD 10K-a-Day Escort Reports Booking Boom.

The moves come as the World Health Organisation has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) following the latest outbreak, which has claimed 246 lives among more than 1,000 suspected cases. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)