Geneva, October 28: New COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are rising again for the first time in two months on account of renewed spread in Europe, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

"The global number of reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 is now increasing for the first time in 2 months, driven by an ongoing increase in Europe," Tedros said at a virtual press conference on the latest global developments of COVID-19. COVID-19 Delta Subvariant A.Y 4.2 Now Present in 42 Countries, Says WHO.

As for 12:40 GMT Thursday, WHO reported 244,897,177 COVID-19 cases, including 4,970,429 deaths. In comparison, on October 11, the number of registered COVID-19 cases was estimated at 240,307,120 with 4,893,877 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)