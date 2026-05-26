World News | Wildfires, Drownings Expose Poor Disaster Preparedness in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Fresh environmental disasters and repeated drowning incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have once again exposed deep administrative failures, poor disaster preparedness, and collapsing emergency infrastructure in the country's restive north-western region.

According to Dawn, firefighting operations in the mountainous Bar Charai Talash area of Lower Dir continued for a third consecutive day as authorities struggled to contain rapidly spreading wildfires. The report noted that strong winds, scorching temperatures, and inaccessible terrain severely hampered rescue efforts, while the absence of proper roads prevented fire vehicles from reaching affected areas.

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As reported by Dawn, rescue workers, forest officials, civil defence personnel, and volunteers were forced to trek through dangerous mountain paths using traditional firefighting techniques, underlining the chronic lack of modern disaster response capabilities in Pakistan's remote regions.

The situation has once again highlighted how years of neglect, weak infrastructure, and poor governance have left vulnerable communities exposed to recurring climate-linked disasters.

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The crisis also reflects Pakistan's broader environmental mismanagement. Deforestation, unchecked construction, and inadequate forest protection policies have worsened the risk of wildfires across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied mountainous regions in recent years.

Despite repeated warnings from environmental experts, authorities have failed to establish effective prevention mechanisms or emergency access systems.

At the same time, another humanitarian concern emerged in Lower Dir, where search operations entered a third day to recover the body of a man who drowned in the Panjkora River.

Dawn reported that at least three people drowned in separate incidents in the district over the past week despite an official ban on swimming and wood collection near the river.

The repeated fatalities have raised further questions about the enforcement capacity of local authorities and the absence of adequate public safety mechanisms.

The twin crises of uncontrolled wildfires and preventable drowning incidents reveal the widening gap between Pakistan's official claims of preparedness and the grim realities faced by ordinary citizens in neglected regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)