Islamabad [Pakistan], September 10 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday threatened that he would become more dangerous if sent to jail while expressing displeasure over the heavy deployment of police outside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of a terrorism case filed against him.

PTI chief has been booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening a female judge of the federal capital, during the rally held on August 20.

Khan on Thursday arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid tight security. Hundreds of security personnel had been deployed at the court since noon, The News International reported.

Before Imran left his Banigala residence, several PTI leaders arrived at the court, but security officials stopped Fawad Chaudhry, Shehzad Waseem and others as their names were not found on the list provided by the Registrar's Office.

Speaking to reporters, Imran expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court. He wondered who the authorities feared, as they had deployed a heavy contingent of police outside the IHC.

Imran refused to speak more, saying his comments might be misconstrued by the court and said that he will speak after attending the hearing, The News International reported.

Talking to the media persons after the court decided to indict him in the contempt of court case, Imran told reporters that he wanted to contextualise his statement in the court regarding the woman judge but was not given the opportunity to do so.

"Every statement has a context. The country is regressing day by day, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report has shown it. They can do whatever they want, but the only solution to the instability is fresh elections," he added.

Imran said he did not victimise any of his opponents in his tenure adding there were some cases that were mishandled, but he came to know about them afterwards. The PTI chief rejected speculations about backdoor contacts with some 'important' figures, The News International reported.

Asked if he had met an important official who was also in touch with PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif, Imran said nothing of the sorts had happened. Security officials installed barbed wires and barred people without passes from entering the court premises.

Those who had to appear before the court in different cases were allowed in only after undergoing strict checking. Two senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were among 778 police personnel deployed at the court, which was also being monitored by the Safe City cameras.

The former PM is currently on bail till September 12. He was issued a notice by Islamabad Police for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3 pm Friday, reported Samaa TV.

Imran Khan has issued a notice asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, reported Samaa TV.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to inhumane torture.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered PTI Chief Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the Khan to submit PKR 100,000 as surety, ARY News reported. (ANI)

