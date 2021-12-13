Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Referring to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the government will only talk to those who respect the Constitution and the law of the country, stating that "otherwise, we have battled before and will do again", local media reported.

Fawad Chaudhry remarks came three days after the TTP announced an end to a month-long ceasefire with the government and accused it of failing to honour the decisions reached earlier, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Taliban Urge Chinese Investors To Invest in Afghanistan, Vows To Ensure Their Security.

Earlier, a six-point agreement was reached between the Pakistan government and TTP on October 25 this year.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the two sides, according to the agreement, had accepted that the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" (IEA) would play the role of a mediator and that both sides would form five-member committees each which, under the supervision of the mediator, would discuss the next course of action and demands of each side.

Also Read | Australia To Open for Travelers From South Korea, Japan From December 15, Says PM Scott Morrison.

The Pakistani newspaper further reported that both sides had also agreed to observe a month-long ceasefire from November 1 to November 30 this year and that the government would release 102 "imprisoned mujahideen" and hand them over to the TTP through the IEA.

In their statement on December 9, the banned TTP said the government had not only failed to implement the decisions reached between the two sides, but security forces had also conducted raids in Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Bajaur, Swabi and North Waziristan and killed and detained TTP members, Dawn reported.

"Under these circumstances, it is not possible to extend the ceasefire," the TTP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)