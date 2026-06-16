World News | 'Willing to Transform Relationship if Iranians Change Their Ways': US VP JD Vance

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday outlined the framework of Washington's emerging agreement with Tehran, asserting that the deal would ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon while opening the door to a potential transformation in relations if the country demonstrates verifiable changes in its conduct.

Speaking to Fox News, he addressed the claims circulating about financial incentives allegedly linked to the deal. Vance dismissed reports that Washington was transferring billions of dollars to Tehran.

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"I've seen a lot of misinformation out there. I've seen $24 billion going from the United States to Iran. That number is totally false, totally made up."

He reiterated key pointers from the deal--from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to oil prices coming down and ensuring Iran never has a nuclear weapon, while leaving open the possibility of improved bilateral ties contingent on verified Iranian compliance.

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He told Fox News, "If the Iranians are willing to change their ways and stop trying to build a nuclear weapon, stop trying to fund terrorism all over the Middle East, then we are willing to actually fundamentally transform our relationship with them. That's what the president has offered. We would need to verify that. We would need to see real progress and real action."

Speaking to Fox News, Vance said Iran is currently committed to dismantling its stockpile of enriched nuclear material, while emphasising that any broader benefits under the agreement would depend on Tehran ending uranium enrichment and complying with strict verification measures.

"They're (Iran) agreeing right now to eliminate the enriched stockpile. And if they don't get to a point where they agree to stop enriching, then they don't get the other benefits of the bargain," Vance said.

The US Vice President noted that Washington would work with Iran and international organisations to ensure the destruction of enriched nuclear material, adding that recent developments had significantly weakened Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

"We have fundamentally destroyed their programme, and this sets them back a little bit further," he said.

Highlighting key differences from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated under former President Barack Obama, Vance told Fox News, "There were a number of problems. Number one - the Gulf Arabs hated the Obama deal because they thought it empowered the Iranians to be a malign actor and actually enriched the Iranians while they were misbehaving," he said.

Vance further stated that shortcomings in the inspection mechanism were another major concern under the JCPOA, stressing that the current arrangement would be based on verifiable Iranian commitments before any benefits are extended.

He also said Gulf Arabs "love" the present agreement, describing it as a framework that could help reshape the future of West Asia.

The peace agreement between them is expected to be formally signed in Geneva later this week.

President Trump has described the accord as a "very powerful document" and indicated that its full text will be released publicly following the signing ceremony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)