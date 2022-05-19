Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): After decades of exploiting anti-Indian nationalism for partisan interests, there seems to be a window of opportunity for improving the ties between India and Pakistan, said South Asian Democratic Forum members.

With the election of the newly-appointed Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, there is a chance for an effective and pragmatic approach to handling administrative problems and taking up challenges in terms of development.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Assures Parliament of Sufficient Fuel Stocks Till Mid-June 2022.

According to the members of the South Asian Democratic Forum, Shehbaz Sharif gives importance to increased economic interactions with India. He seeks cordial ties with the army of India as well. The election of Pakistan's new Prime Minister indicates that Pakistan's army leadership is trying to find ways to mitigate the country's paranoia about India.

Further, the anti-terrorism court of Pakistan which deals with terrorism cases, sentenced Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to 33 years of prison in relation to him being involved with the Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) terrorist group as a mark to determine future relations between the militant san the army as well as the civilian and intelligence authorities.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: US Reports First Case in Massachusetts State, 14 Confirmed Cases in Europe.

However, if Pakistan authorities decide to bring Hafiz Talha Saeed to justice, the son of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of LeT and involved "in the recruitment, funding, planning and execution of attacks both in India and on Indian interests in Afghanistan'' then it would send a positive message to India that jailing Talha's father was an act done to improve Pakistan's relations with its neighbour, India, said the South Asian Democratic Forum members.

Meanwhile, the Chief-of-Army-Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made an approach of "normalising" relations between New Delhi and Islamabad. According to him, it could put an end to cross-border terrorism. Bajwa also stated that he is keen on a dialogue between India and beyond POK by including trade and other issues.

Earlier, India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) from February 25, this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)