World News | With 448 New COVID-19 Cases, Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 12 (ANI): Nepal on Friday recorded 448 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day rise in cases in the Himalayan nation, the country's Ministry of Health and Population said.

The highest-single day spike in cases comes a day after the government relaxed lockdown measures that were in place for over two months with an aim to curve the contagion.

"The national tally now has reached 5,032 with one new casualty due to the virus," Dr Jageeshwor Gautam, the ministry's spokesperson said. The number of recovered ones stand at 877.

The new death has been confirmed from Arghakhanchi.

On Friday alone, Illam, Tanahun, Banke, Gulmi, Palpa, Bara, Nuwakot and Kathmandu reported one case each. Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan and Nawalparasi West reported two cases each while Morang and Updaypur recorded three cases each. While Kapilvastu reported four, Nawalaparasi East- saw five cases and Chitwan and Dang detected eight new cases each.

Sunsari reported 10 COVID-19 cases, Siraha- 11, Jhapa- 13, Parbat- 13, Dhanusha- 15, Bardiya- 15, Mahottari and Rupandehi- 16 each, Saptari- 17, Syangja- 22, Dhading- 29, Dailekh- 38, Surkhet- 45, Sarlahi- 57 and Rautahat- 86.

Out of the newly infected, 424 are males and 24 are females. As per the ministry, 4,709 males and 353 females have been reported infected with the virus.

Till Friday, COVID-19 has spread to 72 out of 77 districts of Nepal. (ANI)

