Kabul [Afghanistan], September 3 (ANI): A group of Afghan women activists staged a protest in Kabul on Friday, seeking equal rights and to ensure decision-making roles for them in political life in the country that has been taken over by the Taliban.

A group called the Women's Political Participation Network marched on the street in front of Afghanistan's Finance Ministry, chanting slogans and holding signs demanding involvement in the Afghan government and calling for constitutional law, CNN said.

Afghanistan's local Tolo News also reported: "A group of women's rights activists at a rally in Kabul asked the Taliban and the international community to ensure decision-making roles for women in the future government."

The protest, by a relatively small gathering of women activists, cited the US news broadcaster was held in spite of risk but represented an unusual public challenge to Taliban rule.

"Footage showed a brief confrontation between a Taliban guard and some of the women, and a man's voice could be heard saying, "Go away!" before chanting resumed," CNN said describing the protest.

Amid reports of the formation of a new government in Afghanistan to be headed by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, a group of women's rights activists in Kabul asked the outfit to ensure decision-making roles for women in the future government.

A video of the protest was also live streamed by the group, which called for the recognition of women's political, economic, and social rights.

Earlier, dozens of Afghan women on Thursday held protests in the western Afghan city of Herat demanding rights and female representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country.

Protestors were carrying banners with slogans against the exclusion of women from the country's political system under the regime of the Taliban, Tolo News reported.

Women rights defenders, university students and government employees took part in the movement. "No government is sustainable without women's support. Our demand: the right to education and the right to work in every aspect," a banner read.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group's regime.

Meanwhile, a new government in Afghanistan is likely to be headed by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Tolo News reported citing sources from the Islamic group. (ANI)

