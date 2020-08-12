Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): Women journalists and commentators in Pakistan have called out Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government over online attacks instigated against them by the government officials.

A tweet by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said: "Women journalists say they are compelled to self-censor and refrain from engaging actively online, undermining public trust in journalism."

Also Read | Air India Decides to Shut Its Stations in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, & Stockholm in View of COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

The tweet by Human Rights Commission was in response to tweet by a journalist which contained a joint statement issued by over 20 women journalists.

The joint statement said the target of these attacks are women with differing viewpoints and those whose reports have been critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, and more "specifically its handling of the coronavirus pandemic."

Also Read | South Sudan Violence: 127 Dead in Clash of Soldiers, Civilians During Disarmament Exercise in Tonj.

"Vicious attacks through social media are being directed at women journalists and commentators in Pakistan, making it incredibly difficult for us to carry out our professional duties," it said.

The statement stressed that the online attacks are "instigated by government officials and then amplified by a large number of Twitter accounts, which declare their affiliation to the ruling party."

"In what is certainly a well-defined and coordinated campaign, personal details of women journalists and analysts have been made public. To further discredit, frighten and intimidate us, we are referred to as peddlers of "fake news", "enemy of the people" and accused of taking bribes (often termed as "paid" journalists or lifafas)," it said.

The signatories of the statement said in some instances, their pictures and videos have been morphed.

"Women in the media are not only targeted for their work but also their gender. Our social media timelines are then barraged with gender-based slurs, threats of sexual and physical violence. These have the potential to incite violence and lead to hate crimes, putting our physical safety at risk," the statement read.

The journalists underlined that women in the media, especially those on social media platforms, are finding it increasingly difficult to remain on these platforms and engage freely. "Many now self-censor, refrain from sharing information, giving their opinion or actively engaging online," they said.

"These sustained attacks undermine public trust in journalism and go against the basic tenets of democracy. It is a public right to access accurate and reliable information, especially during a public health emergency," they added.

The women journalists demanded that the government immediately restrain its members from repeatedly targeting women in the media, send out a clear message to all party members, supporters and followers, to desist from launching these attacks, whether directly or indirectly, and hold all such individuals within the government accountable and take action against them.

"We also call upon the standing committees on human rights of the upper and lower house of parliament to take notice and hold the government accountable by ensuring they acknowledge, apologize and list the actions they will now take to put an end to such a threatening environment," the statement said.

Media in Pakistan is heavily censored and any criticism for those in power or establishment, a euphemism used for all-powerful military is frowned upon. The journalists who criticize the establishment face threats from the intelligence arm of the military, ISI, and are subjected to various forms of harassment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)