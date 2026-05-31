World News | Women Outnumber Men in Drug Trafficking in Pakistan's Faisalabad: Police

Lahore [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI) The Faisalabad City police will launch a major operation against drug cartels after a relatively large number of women traffickers, who were supplying narcotics to university and college students, were arrested, as reported by Dawn.

An official said the anti-narcotics cells of the Faisalabad City police arrested more than 80 women and 20 male traffickers in the last five months, who were used to supply drugs in educational institutions and hostels. The official stated that a majority of them were operating in urban hubs and exclusively targeted students and children of the elite for the supply of ice and cocaine, the Dawn reported.

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The city police lodged 4,700 FIRs against the drug suppliers during the last five months, out of which 90% of the cases were registered under section 9(c) (non-bailable offence) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA).

According to police reports, women traffickers dominate the city of Faisalabad since they are perceived as less suspicious than men. During police interrogation, the suspects revealed that the women traffickers used various "supplier networks" to supply drugs to educational institutions.

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The reports further revealed that the drugs in the region are routed through district Jhang from Sindh and KP, with some of the groups working under political backing. The reports also noted that the increase in the usage of the internet and social media for trafficking synthetic drugs, according to Dawn.

Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Akhtar Sukhera told Dawn, "The supply of ice and cocaine by women smugglers to the education institutions had posed a potential challenge for police."

He stressed that the role of women in drug cartels has become a pressing issue, particularly because of their backing by the highly influential magnate. He further stated that the drugs were mainly smuggled through the goods transport.

Regarding the investigation in the case, the RPO stated that the police had engaged the prosecution department to bring the criminals to justice. He added that the police had obtained the traffickers' details, including social media handles and phone numbers.

"The police teams are all set to launch fresh crackdowns," the RPO said, adding that police would also seek cooperation of Nadra and other relevant institutions to reach the criminals, the Dawn reported.

He further named some of the leading women drug traffickers, including Shehnaz alias Cheeno, Suraya, Rabia Dogar, Saira Pathani, among others. While some of the male traffickers were identified as Hamza alias Kamoka, Sunil Dogar, Riaz, Nadeem, Waseem, Shahzad, etc.

Meanwhile, the DIG said that women smugglers had created their "drug empires" across the city, and that their arrests helped secure a majority of the students and education institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)