London, Dec 1 (PTI) Britain has launched a new action plan to move towards zero new HIV infections, AIDS and HIV related deaths in England by 2030 backed by GBP 23 million of funding, marking World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said its current HIV prevention methods are working, with a 35 per cent reduction in new HIV diagnoses in England between 2014 and 2019 – among the biggest decreases worldwide.

Also Read | Rockfeller Center Christmas Tree 2021: From Its History to Online Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About the Special NYC Event This Year.

The new action plan is aimed at preventing new infections by expanding and improving well-proven HIV prevention activities, scale up of HIV testing in high-risk populations where uptake is low to ensure new infections are identified rapidly, and ensuring people rapidly receive treatment to stop them transmitting the infection further and increase their chances of living a long, healthy life.

"We will end new HIV infections in England by the end of the decade," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Also Read | Tedros Adhanom Says First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on March 1.

"We've made excellent progress already with transmissions continuing to fall across England and we are well on our way towards our ambition of zero HIV transmissions and deaths by 2030,” he said.

As part of the new action plan, the UK government will commit to annually updating Parliament on the progress towards the 2030 target to end all new HIV transmissions and a new, national oversight group – the HIV action plan Implementation Steering Group – will be established to closely monitor progress and ensure current actions are on track to meet the 2025 and 2030 targets.

"Our unwavering commitment to prevention and public health campaigns have helped significantly reduce new HIV infections by tackling stigma and urging more people to get tested, as well as accessing life-saving treatment,” said UK Health Minister Maggie Throup.

"We're taking action to make sure we're firmly on track to meet our target in the next nine years – doubling down on existing efforts, and adopting new strategies to reach particularly at-risk groups,” she said.

The action plan will set out how to maintain this progress, as well as improve diagnosis for high-risk groups. This includes nearly GBP 3.5 million of ring-fenced funding to deliver a National HIV Prevention Programme from 2021 to 2024.

Additionally, new funding of GBP 20 million will be invested over the next three years to roll out opt-out testing in National Health Service (NHS) emergency departments within all local authority areas with five or more cases of HIV per 1,000 residents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)