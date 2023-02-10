Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): The World Bank has announced providing USD 1.78 billion in assistance to Turkey to help with relief and recovery efforts after devastating earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The death toll following the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to 21,051, CNN reported citing authorities. At least 78,124 people in Syria and Turkey were injured after the quakes, CNN cited the figures from the Turkish government, the White Helmets and Syrian state media.

Also Read | Pakistan Crisis: Government Putting Up Brave Face Amid Deadlock Over IMF Bailout, Says Report.

The World Bank in a press release said that it has started a rapid damage assessment to estimate the magnitude of the disaster and identify priority areas for recovery and reconstruction support, based on its extensive experience in disaster risk management from around the world.

"The World Bank announced today $1.78 billion in assistance to help relief and recovery efforts following devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkiye that have already resulted in massive loss of life, injuries, and very significant damages in and around southeastern Turkiye," the World Bank has announced in a statement.

Also Read | China Used AI-Generated News Anchors to Propagandize Political Content on Social Media, Says Report.

World Bank Group President David Malpass expressed condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria. Malpass stated that they are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the needs on the ground.

"On behalf of the World Bank Group, we express our deepest condolences to the people of Turkiye and Syria for the great loss you have suffered as a result of the devastating earthquakes," said World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

"We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground. This will identify priority areas for the country's recovery and reconstruction as we prepare operations to support those needs," David Malpass added.

According to World Bank's press release, the assistance of USD 780 million is offered through Contingent Emergency Response Components (CERCs) from two existing projects in Turkey - the Turkiye Earthquake, Floods and Wildfires Emergency Reconstruction Project (TEFWER) and the Climate and Disaster Resilient Cities Project.

It further stated that an additional USD 1 billion in operations is being prepared to support the impacted people as the World Bank provides immediate support for recovery and reconstruction from this catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday announced providing USD 85 million humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement.

The new aid announced by the US is supporting USAID humanitarian partners to deliver aid to people in Turkey and Syria after two earthquakes jolted the two nations on Monday.

"The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide USD 85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance as the Agency continues to lead the U.S. government response to the worst earthquake to hit the region in nearly a century," USAID said in a statement.

"This new funding is supporting USAID's humanitarian partners to deliver urgently-needed aid for millions of people in Turkiye and in Syria," it further said.

According to the statement, the aid includes providing emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help people brave the cold, trauma support, clean drinking water, and hygiene and sanitation assistance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)