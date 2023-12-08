Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently being held at the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, continues to attract residents and tourists from all over the world with various cultural events, activities, and distinctive performances. One of the most popular attractions is the World Civilizations Parade, where entertainers from around the world roam around the Festival grounds weekly.

The World Civilisations Parade enhances the objectives of the Festival to serve as a platform for diverse cultures of the world to meet and people gather together on the Festival grounds to spread the UAE's humanitarian message of inclusivity, love and peace in a global and recreational atmosphere.

Also Read | Russia Presidential Election 2024: Russian President Vladimir Putin To Seek Re-Election for His Third Consecutive Term.

The theatres of international pavilions offer a variety of daily performances of international folklore and music of different countries are performed on various stages. Pavilions of various countries reflect different aspects of these cultures such as architectural heritage, traditional markets, local products and folk songs.

The parade is one of the most in-demand events of the festival, where visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival get to enjoy watching the traditional national dress of the countries being represented.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Six Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army at Refugee Camp in West Bank.

Various Arab and international art forms are also showcased around the festival grounds, especially as they are characterised by their authentic heritage. Various cultural shows and exhibits from around the world are represented by groups of artists and musicians from around the world in the pavilions of participating countries such as GCC countries, Russia, Turkey, Thailand, China, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, Yemen, the Levant, Africa, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia.

The festival offers visitors many outdoor events, activities and shows that suit all family members, in addition to the opportunity to shop from a wide range of products in all pavilions and sections. New dining experiences in many local and international restaurants are also being offered that meet the aspirations of all tastes in a family-friendly, joyful and entertaining atmosphere.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival receives visitors daily and will run until March 9, 2024. Timings are from 16:00 to 00:00 on weekdays and until 01:00 during weekends and public holidays, giving visitors the opportunity to spend valuable time with family and friends outdoors with a wide range of events, activities and competitions that suit all age groups. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)