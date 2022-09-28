Geneva [Switzerland], September 28 (ANI): Slamming Pakistan for atrocities against its minorities, India said that the world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose contribution to the globalisation of terror is unparalleled.

Speaking at the General Debate at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN, Seema Pujani said, "It is ironical that Pakistan, a state whose foundation was laid on communal ideologies speaks of communal disharmony and religious intorlerance."

"The world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose contribution to the globalisation of terror is unparalleled," she added.

Exercising its "right to reply" in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan under the Agenda item the Indian diplomat said that it is in this obsession with puritanism that Pakistan has unleashed systemetic persecution of its own minorities including Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailis and Hazaras who are subject to sectarian violence and systemic discrimination daily.

"Abductions, forced conversions and forced marriages of Hindus Sikhs and Christians are apt examples of Pakistan's flourishing policy of religious intolerance and hatred," she highlighted and added, "Forced disappearances, state violence and forced mass displacements, harrassments, extra judicial killings, army operations, torture, kill and dump camps, detention centres, military camps are rampant in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

She condemned Pakistan for abducting thousands of balochs and Pashtuns and said that "nobody knows the fate of the missing thousands of balochs and Pashtuns to date."

"Pakistan has consistently failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling the terror mill in Pakistan that churns out terrorists who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life to people in our regin and around the world."

Adding further she described Pakistan as a "victim of its state policies to nurture terrorist organizations," and said that the countries in the region face threat because of Pakistan's support to terrorism.

"As an epicentre of terrorism, Pakistan pose threat to the security of countries in the region and beyond even as terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity."

She said, "We expect nothing better from a Pakistani delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India, our secular credentials and the values that we stand for."

However, despite its hopeless efforts, she noted, "the world is able to see through its deceit and double-speak. It is time to hold Pakistan to account and not let them abuse UN platforms for spreading disinformation." (ANI)

