New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Hearing Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia region is emphasizing the importance of hearing health and promoting five key strategies to prevent hearing loss and promote ear care.

Here are five simple yet effective measures suggested by WHO South-East Asia to safeguard your hearing: Keep the volume low and ensure that your music or audio levels are below 60% of the maximum volume. Use earplugs when in loud environments, such as concerts or construction sites, to reduce noise exposure.

Get regular hearing tests--Newborns and school-age children: Regular hearing tests can help identify any hearing issues early on. For adults over 50, age-related hearing loss is common, so regular check-ups are essential.

Check your own hearing by using the WHO hearWHO app. This app allows you to test your hearing annually and provides guidance on seeking professional help if needed. Visit a doctor If your hearing score is below 50, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation.

Utilize assistive technology, such as hearing aids and devices. If recommended by a healthcare professional, these devices can significantly improve your hearing. Captioning and sign language: These tools can make information more accessible and inclusive.

Stay informed and spread awareness by learning about good ear care practices and sharing your knowledge with others. Inform your community about the importance of hearing health and the simple steps to protect it.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, in a statement, discussed the organisation's commitment to promoting better hearing health.

She stated in a statement that this year, under the theme "Changing Mindsets: Empower Yourself to Make Ear and Hearing Care a Reality for All," we reaffirm our commitment to empowering individuals, communities, and health systems to take meaningful action toward better ear and hearing health.

Each year, on March 3rd, we observe World Hearing Day to raise awareness about preventing deafness and hearing loss while advocating for ear and hearing care worldwide.

Hearing loss is an escalating public health challenge. Over 1.5 billion people are affected globally, with nearly 80 per cent living in low--and middle-income countries. An estimated 400 million people experience hearing problems in our South-East Asia Region alone--a number that could rise to 660 million by 2050 if current trends continue, as per the statement.

These are not just statistics; they reflect real individuals whose lives, livelihoods, and well-being are deeply impacted. Unaddressed hearing loss has far-reaching consequences, influencing language development, education, employment, and mental health. However, many causes are preventable, and effective, cost-efficient interventions are available. Despite this, over 80 per cent of ear and hearing care needs worldwide remain unmet. Bridging this gap must be a priority, the statement said.

"I am encouraged by the progress made by Member States in strengthening ear and hearing in our Region. Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal have conducted situational assessments using WHO tools and are advancing towards strategic development for strengthening ear and hearing care services," she added.

Myanmar has integrated ear and hearing care with eye care, elderly care, and mental health services at the community level. Bhutan has implemented free hearing screenings and hearing aid services for children. Indonesia has initiated integrated hearing and vision screening in schools. Field-testing of Training on Assistive Products hearing modules is being done in India.

"On this World Hearing Day, I call on governments, health professionals, civil society, and individuals to prioritize ear and hearing care, challenge stigma, and advocate for greater investment in this critical area," the statement read.

Together, we can ensure hearing care is accessible to all, everywhere. (ANI)

