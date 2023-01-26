New Delhi, January 26: Leaders from across the world extended their warm wishes to India on its 74th Republic Day. On this day, 74 years ago, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence. France's President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his Republic day wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is looking forward to setting new ambitions for G20 and Indo-French "strategic partnership".

"As India celebrates Republic Day, I convey my warmest wishes to my dear friend @NarendraModi and the Indian people. I look forward to setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for our Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year," Macron said in a tweet. Interestingly, Macron also extended Republic Day wishes in the Hindi language as well on Twitter. Republic Day 2023 Wishes: France President Emmanuel Macron Extends Greetings to PM Narendra Modi And Indians on 74th R-Day.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong also conveyed wishes for the Republic day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians on Republic Day and said that the relationship between the two countries would grow stronger.

Taking to Twitter, PM Netanyahu said, "I wish my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi and all Indians a very Happy 74th Republic Day of India. I am sure that the close ties that already exist between our countries will continue to grow stronger every year." Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings on Republic Day. In a statement shared on the Kremlin website, Putin lauded India's "substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security" and addressing issues related to regional and global agenda.

The Russian President was quoted as saying in the statement, "India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution in ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda." India Republic Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend R-Day Greetings to Citizens (Check Tweets).

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fellow Indians on the country's 74th Republic Day. Taking to the Twitter handle, the Nepal Prime Minister's office posted, "On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, I extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India."

Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also tweeted his greetings to the people of India on Republic Day. "On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, we extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. May this special day bring prosperity, peace and progress to all," tweeted the former Nepal PM.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also extended greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of the country. Taking to his Twitter handle, Cleverly stated that the UK looks forward to another year of "friendship and cooperation." UK's Minister for Indo-Pacific at Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Anne-Marie Trevelyan extended greetings to teams working on UK-India Free Trade Agreement. Republic Day is being celebrated across India with great fervour.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan tweeted, "Happy Republic Day to the amazing teams working on our UK-#India FTA as we deepen our relationships @PiyushGoyal @tradegovuk @KemiBadenoch @AmandaBrooksDIT @harjinderkangUK."

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended greetings on India's Republic Day. According to the statement released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, "President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India on the occasion of the Republic Day, which is observed on 26th January."

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for gracing the Republic Day celebrations. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial".

During the Republic Day Parade, a military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time.

The Egyptian military contingent led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy consisting of 144 soldiers represented the main branches of the Egyptian armed forces.

