World News | World Leaders Heap Praise, Congratulate PM Modi on Being Longest Serving Continuously Elected PM in India

Moscow [Russia], June 10 (ANI): World leaders on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reaching a landmark in Indian political history by becoming the country's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

By completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, he surpassed the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 days as an elected head of government from 1952 to 1964.

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Since first taking the oath of office on May 26, 2014, PM Modi has led the nation through three consecutive general election victories. This historic achievement has drawn widespread recognition from global leaders, who have lauded his steady leadership in the world's largest democracy.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also congratulated PM Modi and highlighted India's developments under his leadership.

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Peskov said, "Russia hopes PM Modi will continue contributing to the further development of India-Russia relations. Today, June 10, PM Modi became the doyen of all Indian Prime Ministers - that is, the longest-serving Prime Minister in the world's largest democracy."

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Adding that under PM Modi's tenure, "250mn people have escaped poverty; India has advanced technology sectors and become one of the leading economic powers of the world. And most importantly for Russia, we are united by our partnerships, relations, and developing trade and economic ties in all possible areas."

Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, on Wednesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India.

Carney said he was delighted at the prospect of continuing their work.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming the longest-serving uninterrupted Indian prime minister in office. At a time when Canada and India are renewing their partnership, I am delighted at the prospect of continuing the work we are doing together to ensure greater prosperity for the people of our two countries."

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Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 4,399 days since assuming office on May 26, 2014. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Prime Minister, also congratulated PM Modi.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. I look forward to further deepening our strategic partnership and cooperation. Together, Greece & India will continue building bridges between Europe and Asia for the benefit of our peoples."

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Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto said the PM's journey from humble beginnings is a testament to his dedication.

Ruto said in a post on X, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attaining a historic milestone in public service, as today you become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world's largest democracy."

He added, "Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service. Kenya values its strong and enduring partnership with India and looks forward to deepening cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples. Best wishes for continued success and service to the people of India."

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Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that this was a remarkable milestone, which would be good for the UK-India partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. A remarkable milestone in the world's largest democracy and good for the UK-India partnership, which will continue to go from strength to strength."

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Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz also congratulated PM Modi on the occasion.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi for serving the longest tenure as India's democratically elected Prime Minister. We look forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and welcome you to Germany for the next inter-governmental consultations."

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Hamid Karzai, the former President of Afghanistan also wished PM Modi success in his service to Indians who have placed their trust in his administration.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India. I wish you continued success in your service to the people of India, who have repeatedly placed their trust in you as their leader."

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UK MP Bob Blackman also congratulated PM Modi on his journey from being a leader in Gujarat to leading the nation today.

In a post on X, he said, "Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. From transforming Gujarat to leading the world's largest democracy through three election victories, it is a remarkable achievement. Jai Hind."

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To mark the occasion, the Union Cabinet passed a special resolution applauding the Prime Minister's leadership. The resolution acknowledged the milestone as a symbol of public trust and the power of democratic participation, noting the government's focus on the "Nation First" resolve over the past 12 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)