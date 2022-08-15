Washington/Moscow, Aug 15 (PTI) Global leaders led by US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Indians on the 75th anniversary of independence on Monday, as they vowed to further deepen bilateral ties with the country which has made stunning achievements and played an important constructive role in resolving pressing international issues.

President Biden recalled Mahatma Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence" to honour 75 years of India's democratic journey.

This year, the US and India also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Biden said, underling that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing.

"As people around the world, including nearly four million (40 lakh) proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

"This year, we also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our great democracies. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," he said.

He said the partnership between the two nations is further strengthened by the deep bonds between their people.

"The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation," Biden said.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," Biden said.

Russian President Putin in his congratulatory message said that over the decades of independent development, India has achieved universally recognised success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields.

"India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda," Putin said, amid international pressure on Moscow following its aggression in Ukraine.

"Russian-Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership. Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas, effectively interacting within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures," he said.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level, Putin said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his congratulations with a throwback image from Sabarmati Ashram during his visit to Gujarat earlier this year.

“Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence,” he said.

"During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi, I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years,” Johnson tweeted, along with an image of him paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad. French President Macron took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion.

"Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," Macron tweeted.

In his message, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said he has fond memories of his travels to India.

Albanese said he remains "strongly committed to deepening our partnership in the spirit of respect, friendship and cooperation".

"The emergence of the world's largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable," Albanese said in the statement. Recalling his first act as the Prime Minister of Australia, he said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quad summit in Tokyo.

"Together, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, we reinforced our commitment to advancing the Indo-Pacific's needs," he said. "As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Australia and India are committed to growing bilateral cooperation," he said.

"All Australians applaud India's successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people," he said.

He thanked the Indian-Australian community for their contributions to the Australian "society, to our culture, to our country, and to the links between our nations".

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles also tweeted a congratulatory message for India's Independence Day and shared pictures of INS Sumedha, an Indian navy vessel that is docked at Fremantle Port, Perth.

“Congratulations to India on celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence today and welcome INS Sumedha to Perth for this event. People-to-people links anchor our partnership and I send my best wishes to our large and vibrant Indian diaspora community,” Marles said.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in a tweet said, "Warm wishes to @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi and people of India as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence." "Maldives and India have always shared deep bonds of friendship and it is our wish that India remains a beacon of freedom, progress and diversity!," Solih wrote.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wished External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the 75th anniversary of India's independence and expressed hope that the bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength.

"Wishing my good friend @DrSJaishankar and friends in India great joy as they celebrate 75 years of independence," the Indian-origin minister tweeted.

"I am confident that bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as Singapore and India further enhance our cooperation," he tweeted.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz, extending his warm wishes to India, called for further deepening of “excellent defence ties” that could “contribute to global peace and stability.

“Wishing our Indian friends and partners a happy 75th Independence Day. To @PMOIndia and my counterpart @rajnathsingh - may your nation prosper and may the excellent defense ties between our countries deepen further, contributing to global peace and stability," Gantz tweeted.

