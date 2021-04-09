London [UK], April 9 (ANI): Tributes from world leaders poured in for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 99 on Friday. He was suffering from health-related issues.

Reacting to the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life -- as a naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather," UK PM said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of Prince Philip.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan also expressed grief over his death.

"The government and people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, and the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace," MOFA, Taiwan tweeted. (ANI)

