Munich [Germany], March 6 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued a strong condemnation following the unjust imprisonment of Yalkun Isa, the brother of WUC's former president and activist Dolkun Isa, by Chinese authorities.

According to a February 28, 2025, report by Radio Free Asia (RFA), Yalkun Isa, a 63-year-old former mathematics professor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Chinese court for the alleged crime of "inciting terrorism." The charges appear to be linked to his communications with his brother, Dolkun Isa, who has long been a vocal critic of China's treatment of Uyghurs.

Also Read | S Jaishankar Security Lapse: India Denounces Breach of Security by Pro-Khalistani Supporters During EAM's UK Visit (Watch Video).

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun described the imprisonment of Yalkun Isa as part of China's broader, ongoing campaign of repression against the Uyghur people. He stated, "The imprisonment of Yalkun Isa is not just an attack on one individual, but a stark reminder of China's relentless oppression of Uyghurs. The CCP's strategy of detaining Uyghur intellectuals under false charges is a deliberate attempt to erase Uyghur identity and silence an entire people."

According to WUC, Yalkun Isa's case is emblematic of the widespread and systematic persecution of Uyghurs in East Turkistan, where countless individuals, including educators, intellectuals, and cultural figures, have been arbitrarily detained under baseless charges. Yalkun Isa, known for his dedication to education, now faces a 20-year sentence despite the absence of any credible evidence of wrongdoing. His imprisonment follows a pattern of the Chinese government's indiscriminate targeting of Uyghur individuals--particularly those who stand in opposition to China's repressive policies.

Also Read | Mexico Horror: Dismembered Bodies of 9 Missing Students Found in Abandoned Car With Bag of Severed Hands on Highway in San Jose Miahuatlan, Investigation Underway.

The WUC highlighted that this is not the first time Dolkun Isa's family has been targeted. In 2017, his brother, Hushtar Isa, was sentenced to life in prison on similarly unfounded charges related to "terrorism" and "religious extremism." Furthermore, Dolkun Isa's mother, Ayhan Memet, died while being detained in a "re-education" camp in 2018, and his father's death was later confirmed by the Chinese state-controlled media outlet Global Times in 2020. These actions demonstrate a troubling pattern of China's transnational repression aimed at punishing Uyghur activists by attacking their families.

Dolkun Isa expressed his heartbreak over the continued persecution of his family. "I am heartbroken," he said. "My activism has led to the persecution of my entire family. It is the collective reality of all Uyghurs, and I urge governments to speak on their behalf. We must free them."

The WUC reiterates its unwavering commitment to securing justice for Yalkun Isa and all Uyghurs who have been unlawfully detained. The organization continues to call on governments around the world to hold China accountable for its human rights violations and demand the immediate release of all innocent Uyghurs imprisoned under false charges. The case of Yalkun Isa underscores the ongoing tragedy faced by the Uyghur community and the urgent need for international intervention to stop China's ongoing campaign of repression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)