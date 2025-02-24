Taipei [Taiwan], February 24 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) will host a crucial dialogue session on Uyghurs at RightsCon, the global platform addressing human rights in the digital age.

The world conference on human rights is being held for the first time in Taiwan, from February 24-27.

In a recent post on X, WUC invited followers to engage in a timely discussion, stating: "Join us as we discuss transnational repression, its impact on the Uyghur community, and the role of technology in surveillance."

According to WUC, the event, titled 'Transnational Repression and Surveillance: The Uyghur Genocide in a Digital Age', will take place from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesday. The discussion will feature prominent speakers, including Zumretay Arkin from WUC, Haiyuer Kuerban, Director of the WUC's Berlin office, Tim Niven, Research Lead at Doublethink Lab, and Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is a non-governmental organisation that advocates for the rights and freedoms of the Uyghur people, an ethnic minority primarily from the Xinjiang region in China.

Established in 2004, the WUC serves as an umbrella organisation for various Uyghur groups and individuals who seek to raise global awareness about the human rights abuses faced by the Uyghur population, including mass detentions, forced labour, cultural suppression, and religious persecution.

China's treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang has sparked global outrage. Reports highlight mass detention in so-called "reeducation" camps, forced labour, and systemic surveillance. Uyghur culture, religion, and language face suppression, with widespread allegations of forced sterilisations, family separations, and indoctrination efforts.

The Chinese government denies these accusations, calling them necessary counterterrorism measures. However, human rights organisations and governments worldwide have condemned these actions, labelling them as atrocities and violations of international law.

In June 2021, Amnesty International released a report titled "China: Draconian Repression of Muslims in Xinjiang Amounts to Crimes Against Humanity," highlighting several alarming findings.

The reports revealed that large numbers of Muslim minorities, both men and women, have been detained in facilities where they endure torture and other forms of abuse. It also exposed how millions of Muslims in the region are subjected to extensive and invasive surveillance systems, closely monitoring every movement and activity. (ANI)

