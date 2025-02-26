Munich [Germany] February 26 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) urgently reiterated its demands for the Thai government to immediately stop the planned deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees to China, which is scheduled for February 27, 2025.

As reported by WUC, if deportation occurs, it will place the refugees at significant risk of torture, enforced disappearance, and other serious human rights violations by the Chinese authorities.

"Thailand must halt the deportation of these Uyghur refugees, who have already suffered over a decade of unlawful detention. Returning them to China would be tantamount to a death sentence," said WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun, as cited by WUC. The international community must undertake coordinated and urgent measures to safeguard their safety and demand their release."

The WUC report emphasizes that these Uyghur refugees are part of a group that escaped persecution in East Turkistan and has been arbitrarily held in Thailand since 2014. At that time, 109 individuals were deported, despite the assurances given by the Thai government to the UNHCR.

Despite repeated international calls for assistance, these refugees have been denied legal representation, humanitarian support, and opportunities for resettlement. Thailand's decision to deport them contravenes international law, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to nations where they may suffer serious harm, as reported by WUC.

The World Uyghur Congress once again strongly urges the Thai government to adhere to its international human rights obligations and collaborate with the UNHCR and third countries to ensure their safe resettlement.

WUC urged the governments, human rights organizations, and the global community to take prompt diplomatic actions to prevent this egregious violation of the rights of Uyghur refugees.

The situation regarding China's Uyghur population, primarily based in Xinjiang, has drawn significant international attention. Reports indicate widespread human rights abuses, including forced labour, arbitrary detentions in so-called "re-education" camps, and surveillance. (ANI)

