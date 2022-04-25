Beijing [China], April 25 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as French president.

In his message, Xi said over the past five years, the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained a high level of development under the guidance of the two heads of state.

The two sides have continued to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, combated the COVID-19 pandemic shoulder to shoulder, jointly upheld multilateralism and improved global governance, Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua News Agency.

Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 per cent.

Congratulatory messages poured in from world leaders for Macron post his re-election as the President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the French President on his re-election and expressed readiness for cooperation on deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

Calling France "oldest ally", US President Joe Biden tweeted, "Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation -- including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change."

European Council President Charles Michel said the 27 member bloc can count on France for five more years.

Taking to Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron and said, "I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation." (ANI)

