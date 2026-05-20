World News | Xi JInping Calls for End of Hosilities in Gulf Region During Meeting with Putin

Beijing [China], May 20 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an end to all hostilities in the West Asia region during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported.

XI Jinping said that the situation of the Gulf region in the Middle East is at a critical juncture between war and peace, and all hostilities must end immediately.

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The Chinese Premier further pushed for cooperation between the two countries to "build a just system of global governance".

"Currently, amid the chaos in the international situation, aspirations towards peace still remain the expectation of our nation. As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important powers of the world, Russia and China must strive for cooperation on a higher level, building a just system of global governance," he said.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that Moscow remains a reliable energy supplier of energy resources for Beijing, highlighting further cooperation in the economy and high technology.

"Amid the crisis in the Middle East, Russia still remains a reliable energy supplier of energy resources for China. We have major projects going on in transport, economy and high technology," he said.

Putin's significant visit to China comes days after the US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing.

Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President, mirroring the grand optics of the reception, Russian state news agency TASS reported that Putin had declared bilateral relations to have scaled "a truly unprecedented level" right before touchdown.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the comprehensive itinerary will see President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart engage in extensive deliberations covering bilateral ties, multi-sectoral cooperation, and pressing international and regional matters of shared concern.

Providing institutional context to the visit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun informed a press briefing on Monday that this trip marks Putin's 25th official visit to China. The spokesperson heavily accented the profound strategic alignment binding the two powers, alongside the deep personal rapport shared between the heads of state.

Elaborating on the overarching objective of the diplomatic mission, Guo stated, "The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world."

Since President Xi assumed office in 2012, the two leaders have met on dozens of occasions. Throughout these engagements, they have routinely referred to each other as "dear friend" while consistently underscoring their mutual trust. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)