World News | Xi Jinping Reaffirms Strong Ties Before Meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Beijing [China], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of his meeting with North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that he looks forward to discussing the partnership and exchanging views on the overall development of bilateral relations, China Daily reported.

As per China Daily, Xi made the remarks in a signed article published on Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea--ahead of a state visit slated for Monday and Tuesday, which comes in seven years.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: IRGC Warns Israel of 'Crushing and Regret-Inducing Blows' if It Expands Lebanon Offensive.

Xi Jinping highlighted how China and North Korea are "friendly socialist neighbours" who share a common future and stand by each other, with an "unbreakable and enduring" traditional friendship despite the developments in the international landscape.

China Daily further reported that it called the shared socialist ideal a defining feature of the ties between China and North Korea--underlining how the traditional friendship between the two countries, rooted in a shared future, forms the solid foundation of bilateral ties.

Also Read | Philippines Tsunami Update: President Marcos Orders Coastal Evacuations After Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks 3-Foot Waves (Watch Video).

"High-level strategic coordination gives China-DPRK relations their contemporary significance," Xi said as per China Daily. "Promoting long-term peace and stability in the region, as well as world peace and stability, is a common pursuit of the two parties, the two countries and their peoples."

It further mentioned that the two sides firmly support each other in areas such as safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and work together to uphold "regional peace and tranquillity, international fairness and justice, and the postwar international order", Xi said.

Noting that top-level strategic guidance is the greatest strength of the bilateral ties, Xi recalled the six meetings between him and Kim, which reflects the two countries maintaining close strategic communication and jointly drawing up a blueprint for the development of their relationship.

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to North Korea, the powerful sister of Kim Jong-un has said her country's status as a nuclear-armed state is absolutely irreversible, calling it a "line of no retreat" and vowing not to tolerate any threats against it

"The DPRK's status as a nuclear weapons state is the line of no retreat, and it is a stark reality whether anyone recognises it or not," said Kim Yo-jong.

The remarks by Kim Yo-jong, released by North Korea's state media, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), yesterday, were quoted by South Korea's media, Yonhap, on Sunday.

Xi is scheduled to visit North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), from June 8 to 9, and Kim Yo-Jong's remarks apparently aimed at underscoring that Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program is not subject to discussions between Xi and Kim Jong-un, as per Yonhap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)