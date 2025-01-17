Beijing, Jan 17 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media here reported.

The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Benjamin Netanyahu Led-Security Cabinet Recommends Approval of Ceasefire in Gaza; Deal Goes to Full Cabinet.

Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)