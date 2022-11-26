Shizuoka [Japan], November 26 (ANI): Japanese Motorbike giant Yamaha Motor has recently announced its "Raising safety declaration". President of Yamaha Motors, Yoshihiro Hidaka gave details about the "Safety Vision" of the firm.

Yamaha's history goes back to the year 1955 when the firm released its first bike 'YA-1'. The bike was designed in a way to keep the passengers safe, give a smooth ride and easy application of breaks by the riders.

It is this spirit of safety in Yamaha Motors that is being carried forward to the present day as well.

Yoshihiro Hidaka, the President of Yamaha Motors, said, "A motorbike is a vehicle in which the rider controls the movement of the vehicle body using the rider's entire body. Therefore, to prevent accidents, man and machine must work together exactly like the two wheels of a car. Yamaha Motor is committed to enhancing the relationship between people and machines by growing together to realize a safe society. Based on the safety of "technology," "skill," and "connection," we aim to work together with our customers to create an accident-free society by providing the joy and excitement that users get from being able to enhance their abilities while having fun."

Aiming zero traffic accidents of motorbike Yamaha Motor continuously investigates technology support for safe riding.

Heiji Maruyama, Yamaha Motors said, "Brake assist system using millimetre wave is a progressive safety system. When a biker has access to another car at a dangerously close distance, the motorbike controls to make an additional brake. This system is a world-first. The rider's intention and operation are the highest priority, and the system provides support when it is judged ineffective."

Connected cars and communication systems between motorbikes and other cars and motorbikes using radio waves is progressive technology. Running cars and motorbikes communicate with each other to notify dangerous situations too close, hidden car access.

Motor bike's stable running assist system is supportive of low-speed running motorbikes to keep balance and stable running.

Maruyama further added, "This system is still in the research and development stage. We aim to further evolve the system in the future and commercialize an assist function that can stably perform avoidance operations such as running, turning, and stopping when, for example, an accident is caused and an avoidance operation is urgently needed."

Education on safe running is developed dynamically. Running data- speed, cornering, break timing- are monitored and fed back to the rider to learn more about safe driving.

Yamaha motors consider the safety of its passengers a priority and make sure that all its motor vehicles are easy and safe to ride. (ANI)

