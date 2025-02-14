Tokyo [Japan], February 14 (ANI): Yamaha Motor manufactures four million motorcycles in its global factories.

To create a factory system adaptable to seasonal demands and diverse customer orders, the company has developed the "Super General Purpose Production Line," featuring an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) bypass system.

Kenji Sogai, an official of Yamaha Motor, said "Motorbikes are seasonal products. For example, off-road bikes are in demand during summer, while sports bikes see higher demand in winter. The key challenge in improving production efficiency was minimizing factory losses throughout the year. To address this, we introduced a bypass line to create a highly adaptable production system. Instead of a long assembly line with a conventional slat conveyor, we implemented a more flexible approach. Smaller models with fewer parts move halfway through the line before automatically branching off to the final completion and inspection area. Meanwhile, models with more components continue through both the first and second lines before reaching the final completion and inspection area."

Automated Guided Vehicles transport each part and body along a pre-programmed route to complete motorcycle assembly.

The production line has been streamlined from four to two lines, with smaller bikes assembled on a single line.

Larger motorcycles undergo assembly across one or two lines before moving to the finishing area.

Once completed, Automated Guided Vehicles deliver the motorcycles to the final inspection zone, where they undergo rigorous checks on all functions and appearance, down to the smallest scratch, before shipping.

Kenji Sogai, official of Yamaha Motor, said "By introducing the AGV bypass method, we achieved a consistently high annual operating rate while minimising waste of both labour and factory resources."

The "Super General Purpose Production Line" with its Automated Guided Vehicles bypass system has introduced a new era of flexible manufacturing.

It ensures stable production while maintaining a consistent workforce and labour requirements, representing a ground-breaking transformation in production systems. (ANI)

