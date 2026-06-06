World News | Yoga at Lincoln Memorial: Indian Embassy Brings International Day of Yoga 2026 to Iconic US Landmark

Washington, DC [US], June 6 (ANI): In a major build-up to global wellness celebrations, the Indian Embassy in the United States has announced that the historic Lincoln Memorial will serve as the venue for the upcoming International Day of Yoga festivities.

The diplomatic mission shared the update in a post on the social media platform X, inviting yoga enthusiasts and practitioners to gather at the iconic monument in Washington, D.C.

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https://x.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/2063074627048341645?s=20

"We're celebrating #InternationalDayOfYoga2026 at the iconic Lincoln Memorial on Friday, June 19, 2026. Stay tuned for more details!" the embassy stated in its digital announcement.

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Underscoring the core philosophy behind the gathering, the announcement prominently highlighted a profound thought on the ancient Indian discipline from the Indian leadership.

"Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This upcoming event forms part of a massive global outreach campaign to promote holistic physical health and mental well-being across international borders.

The focus for this year's global celebration centers on 'Yoga for Healthy Aging,' an initiative dedicated to establishing the ancient practice as a vital mechanism for enhancing life expectancy, physical flexibility, and proactive medical wellness.

This focus on health and longevity will be further amplified by Padma Shri HR Nagendra, who guides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal yoga practice and serves as president of Bengaluru's S-VYASA University. Nagendra is set to headline the annual June 21 event in New York, drawing thousands of participants from across the globe.

Nagendra, who is often dubbed as one of India's most distinguished yoga scholars, is set to travel to New York this month as the chief guest at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square -- one of the most photographed public spaces in the world.

The event, scheduled for June 21, is organised by the Consulate General of India in New York and is expected to draw thousands of participants from across the United States and beyond. Nagendra will be accompanied by the university's Vice Chancellor, NK Manjunath.

Before the flagship Times Square event, Nagendra will inaugurate a three-day Yoga and Wellness Retreat at the YO1 Longevity and Health Resort in Monticello, New York, from June 12 to 14. The retreat will include yoga sessions, meditation, and lectures on stress management, healthy ageing, and holistic wellness.

Cardiologist Samin K Sharma, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, & Raj Bansal, founder of one of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) are among the notable speakers confirmed for the retreat.

The visit has been organised and hosted at the invitation of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), alongside BRUHUD NY Seniors and Jaipur Foot USA -- reflecting the deep network of Indian diaspora organisations that have worked for years to embed yoga into American public life.

Central to this effort is Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and President of RANA New York, who has spent over a decade organising yoga programmes at prominent venues including the United Nations and Capitol Hill.

Nagendra acknowledged Bhandari's role directly, noting that his efforts had helped bring "the timeless wisdom of yoga to people from all walks of life." Bhandari, for his part, described the visit as a milestone moment for the Indian-American community.

"Yoga is India's timeless gift to humanity -- one that the world formally celebrated when PM Modi's UN initiative established June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. After a decade of promoting yoga across the US with diplomatic missions and institutions, we are deeply honoured to welcome Padma Shri HR Nagendra and NK Manjunath to New York, whose visit will strengthen yoga education, research, and India-US cultural bonds."

The Times Square Yoga Day event has grown into a powerful symbol of India's cultural influence abroad. Prime Minister Modi's 2014 proposal at the United Nations General Assembly, which led to the declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, is widely credited with elevating yoga from a wellness practice to a global diplomatic statement.

This global movement stems back to December 11, 2014, when the United Nations General Assembly officially passed a resolution designating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Following that landmark decision, the inaugural worldwide observance was held on June 21, 2015. In the years following its inception, the annual event has grown exponentially, drawing the participation of millions of practitioners across the globe every year.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has since worked with consulates worldwide to make Yoga Day a flagship element of its public diplomacy, with Times Square serving as perhaps the most visible annual showcase. That the Prime Minister's own yoga guru will stand at its centre on June 21 carries a symbolism unlikely to be lost on either Delhi or Washington.

Nagendra's previous visit to New York in 2018 -- also facilitated by Bhandari -- is cited by S-VYASA as a milestone in the university's international outreach.

Founded in Bengaluru, S-VYASA is one of India's leading institutions dedicated to integrating yoga with modern science. It offers graduate and postgraduate programmes and conducts research into yoga's therapeutic applications, with collaborations spanning hospitals, universities, and wellness institutions internationally. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)