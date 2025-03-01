Yokohama [Japan], March 1 (ANI): The Chinese New Year celebration was recently held in Yokohama city featuring stunning performances and beautifully decorated lanterns.

Yokohama Chinatown welcomed the New Year with traditional ceremonial performances.

Also Read | Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky Showdown: Democrats Slam US President for Batting for His Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin During Heated Public Exchange at Oval Office.

In the mid-19th century, the Japanese government opened the country to the world, leading many Chinese immigrants from mainland China and Taiwan to settle in Yokohama and integrate with Japanese society.

The Chinese New Year ceremony began in 1986 as a symbol of a harmonious and inclusive civil society beyond national origins.

Also Read | US Shocker: Detroit Woman Allegedly Kills 9-Year-Old Son, Buries Body in Home's Backyard; Arrested After Landlord Finds Small Foot Sticking Out of Ground in Michigan.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was suspended, but due to strong public demand, it was revived and has grown more vibrant each year.

Yokohama Chinatown Development Association, Tetsuya Shimoda, said "Yokohama Chinatown in Japan is often regarded as the best Chinatown in the world. This year's Spring Festival features several first-time events, including today's night parade. The Four Gods--White Tiger, Suzaku, Genbu, and Blue Dragon--will march together in the parade. We will continue working together to ensure this event carries on."

This year's celebration is decorated with beautiful lanterns, made in Sichuan, China, and brought to Yokohama.

Chiyuki Ando, Yokohama Spring Festival Executive Committee, said, "Approximately 45 locations in Yokohama's Bay Area feature large traditional Chinese craft lanterns. These beautiful lantern displays can be seen in many places. Historically, lions are believed to ward off evil and bring good fortune. In tradition, if a lion bites your head, it is said to consume negativity and bring you luck. So, when the lion dance approaches, people offer their heads to be gently 'bitten' by the lion for good fortune."

A visitor from India said, "It's really good to see another culture and different colours, different dances. It's really exciting and thrilling".

A visitor from Spain said, "Especially I like that, all the dancing and the colors and the dragons, flying dragons that were very nice."

The Chinese New Year event strengthened the bond among volunteer performers and promoted a peaceful society, a feeling that could be shared by all attendees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)