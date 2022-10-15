New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The youth delegation from Bangladesh called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the delegation members, the President said that they all are future leaders of Bangladesh and the custodians of the future of not only Bangladesh but also of the unique relationship between India and Bangladesh, according to the official statement of the President's Secretariat.

She further expressed confidence that the youth will play a major role in the years to come in bolstering the relationship between the two countries and termed the visit important as it continues the momentum from the last year's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

According to the official statement, President further noted that India is proud to be a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and continues to share the development journey with Bangladesh. It is important for us to preserve this spirit.

The 100-member youth delegation team from Bangladesh arrived in India on an eight-day visit on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation under the bilateral Youth Exchange Programme, India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted that the program aims to promote the exchange of ideas, values, and culture among the youth between the two nations.

The youth delegation will be interacting with key personalities and institutions in India, ranging from the government, educational, business, and science and technology fields.

The President further noted that while there is already a lot of people-to-people contact between India and Bangladesh, we need to do much more. In this regard, the youth of both countries can play a leading role. She expressed hope that the members of the delegation will use this opportunity to gain insights and experiences on various aspects of India, our diversity, and the developments in areas pertaining to science, technology, and arts, the press release added.

Notably, the Bangladesh Youth Delegation program was started in 2012 as a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The main objective of this youth program is to foster goodwill and understanding of each other's countries, and promote the exchange of ideas and understanding of values and culture among the youth, the release stated. (ANI)

