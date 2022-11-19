Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): The 18th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise "Yudh Abhyas 22" commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on Saturday.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US) in October 2021.

"The 18th Edition of India-US Joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas commenced today at Foreign Training Node, Auli. The aim of Joint Exercise is to enhance interoperability and share expertise between both the Armies in Peace Keeping and Disaster Relief Operations," Indian Army said in a tweet.

US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment will be participating in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate.

"The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift & coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," the Defence Ministry said in an earlier press release.

In order to derive full benefit from the professional skills & experiences of both armies, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics will be carried out.

The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.

The Defence Ministry said the exercise will involve exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques and information operations.

The exercise will facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange. (ANI)

