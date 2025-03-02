London [UK], March 2 (ANI): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 10 Downing Street on Saturday (local time), assuring him of the UK's continued support, Al Jazeera reported.

The meeting came a day after Zelenskyy's tense exchange with former US President Donald Trump at the White House.

As Zelenskyy arrived, crowds outside Downing Street cheered in support, where Starmer hugged him and ushered him inside, as per Al Jazeera.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelenskyy. "And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom."

"We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take."

Zelenskyy responded that he had seen the hundreds of supporters gathered outside Downing Street and that "I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such big support from the very beginning of this war."

"I'm very happy that His Majesty the King accepted my meeting tomorrow, and we are very happy in Ukraine that we have such a strategic partner," he added. "We count on your support."

The United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a £2.26 billion (USD 2.84 billion) loan agreement on Saturday to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. London described the deal as a sign of "our unwavering and ongoing support for the Ukrainian people."

According to Al Jazeera, the agreement was signed virtually by UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and her Ukrainian counterpart Sergii Marchenko while Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London.

The loan is set to be repaid using profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

Starmer's office had earlier confirmed his meeting with Zelenskyy ahead of a European leaders' summit on Sunday. The discussions will focus on shoring up support for "securing a just and enduring peace" in Ukraine.

Sunday's summit is also expected to address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation amid fears about whether the US will continue to support Ukraine or NATO. (ANI)

