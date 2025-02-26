Washington DC [USA], February 26 (ANI): Ukranian President Vlodmir Zelensky is likely to travel the US for a prospective deal that could see: Ukraine agreeing to a an exchange of its Rare Earth Minerals for $350 billion, military equipment and 'the right to fight on', reported CNN.

Citing an Ukranian offician the report said that the terms were agreed after "everything unacceptable was taken out of the text and it is now more clearly spelt out how this agreement will contribute to Ukraine's security and peace."

Also Read | What Is Gold Card? Is It Different From Green Card? From Price to Eligibility, Know Everything About US President Donald Trump's New Initiative for Wealthy Immigrants To Get US Citizenship.

Details of the agreement are not yet known, but a major sticking point had been a demand from the Trump administration to a $500 billion share of Ukraine's rare earths and other minerals in exchange for the aid the US had already provided Kyiv, which was previously rejected by Zelensky.

US President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office on Tuesday, "I hear that (Zelensky is) coming on Friday. Certainly it's ok with me if he'd like to, and he would like to sign it together with me. And I understand that's a big deal, very big deal,". Asked what Ukraine would receive in the mineral deal, Trump said: "$350 billion and lots of equipment, military equipment, and the right to fight on."

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Agree on ‘Simultaneous’ Exchange of Hostages’ Bodies and Palestinian Prisoners.

Trump told reporters, "We've pretty much negotiated our deal on rare earth and various other things," adding that "we'll be looking to" future security for Ukraine "later on. I don't think that's going to be a problem Trump further said. "I spoke with Russia about it. They didn't seem to have a problem with it. So I think they understand once we do this, they're not going back in."

The US has not confirmed whether the terms of a deal have been agreed.

The US is trying to gain access to Ukraine's critical minerals and other resources as part of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. In return, Ukraine has been pushing for security guarantees, and but protection against a possible future Russian invasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)