World News | Zelenskyy Asks US for Anti-ballistic Missiles Amid Russia's Threats

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met Representatives of the US Congress Richard Blumenthal and Jim Himes and discussed further support for Kyiv to strengthen its air defence as it faces Russian threats.

Zelenskyy said he had written a letter to the White House regarding Ukraine's needs for anti-ballistic missiles to safeguard the country from aerial threats.

Also Read | Eid Mubarak 2026: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Extends Eid Greetings, Calls for Solidarity and Cooperation Among Regional States.

"Today in Kyiv, Representatives of the U.S. Congress Richard Blumenthal and Jim Himes. An important visit in these difficult days following the massive attack. Grateful to the United States, the President, and the Congress for strong bipartisan support and to all Americans," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"We discussed further support for Ukraine, specifically in strengthening air defence. We have a significant need for anti-ballistic missiles due to constant Russian shelling. I sent a letter to the White House and the U.S. Congress regarding Ukraine's needs for such missiles. And today I also personally handed this letter to the congressmen. We are counting on timely support," he added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Insists Iran 'Negotiating on Fumes' As US President Looks for Deal To Settle Conflict and Reopen Strait of Hormuz.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2059728254018228230?s=20

Ukrainian President further said that he has informed the US Congressmen about the situation at the front, mentioning Russian losses.

He pressed that it is vital to keep sanctions pressure on Moscow as Ukraine attempts to pin the other side down.

"I informed the congressmen about the situation on the front lines, our successful long-range sanctions. Our partners clearly see that Russia is suffering enormous losses. It is important not to allow any weakening of sanctions against the Russian Federation - we talked about this. We are working with the American side on concluding the Drone Deal as well," he said.

This comes after Russia Defence Ministry issued a statement on Monday, warning that it plans to conduct a "series of systematic strikes" on defence industrial facilities in Kyiv.

They said that the planned strikes would be launched in response to a Ukrainian drone attack last week that struck a student dorm in Starobilsk in the occupied Luhansk region.

Moscow has, meanwhile, increased its attacks on Ukraine since the Luhansk attack. Ukraine's military has denied responsibility for the strike on the student dorm, saying it had struck an elite drone command unit.

Russia used 30 ballistic missiles against Ukraine in a massive strike on Sunday, and only 11 of them were shot down, according to Ukraine's air force.

Meanwhile, Moscow has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine following the Luhansk strike. Ukraine's military has denied involvement in the attack on the student dormitory, stating instead that it targeted an elite drone command unit. Separately, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched 30 ballistic missiles in a major assault on Sunday, of which only 11 were intercepted, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)